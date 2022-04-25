MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Buys $271,250.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.95. The company had a trading volume of 447,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,225. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $514.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.41.
MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
MarketAxess Company Profile (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
