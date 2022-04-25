MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX) Director Buys $271,250.00 in Stock

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) Director Richard Leon Prager bought 1,000 shares of MarketAxess stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $271.25 per share, with a total value of $271,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,916.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ MKTX traded up $2.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $267.95. The company had a trading volume of 447,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,225. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $256.26 and a one year high of $514.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $335.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $366.39. The stock has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a PE ratio of 41.94 and a beta of 0.41.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 35.13%. The company had revenue of $186.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. MarketAxess’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 4th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 3rd. MarketAxess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.96%.

Several research firms recently commented on MKTX. Atlantic Securities began coverage on MarketAxess in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $380.00 target price for the company. Raymond James cut MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $332.00 to $316.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on MarketAxess from $314.00 to $300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $368.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKTX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at about $450,263,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in MarketAxess by 1,491.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 394,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,954,000 after purchasing an additional 369,685 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $140,595,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $59,651,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in MarketAxess by 66.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 232,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $95,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92,362 shares during the last quarter. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

