MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $316.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $332.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.
MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.
MKTX stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $514.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average is $366.39.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About MarketAxess (Get Rating)
MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.
