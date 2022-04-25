MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX) Price Target Cut to $316.00

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $332.00 to $316.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 18.83% from the stock’s previous close.

MKTX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MarketAxess from $383.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MarketAxess from $367.00 to $361.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of MarketAxess from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $368.67.

MKTX stock opened at $265.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 0.41. MarketAxess has a 12 month low of $256.26 and a 12 month high of $514.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $335.52 and its 200 day moving average is $366.39.

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.02. MarketAxess had a net margin of 35.13% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The business had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that MarketAxess will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MarketAxess during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 197.0% during the 3rd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 98 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of MarketAxess during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. 98.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed income securities.

