Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Markforged from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 164.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 3,638 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markforged by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 4,865 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Markforged in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. 47.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MKFG stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3.60. 13,949 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,174,782. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.88. Markforged has a 52 week low of $2.95 and a 52 week high of $11.00.

Markforged (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $26.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.70 million. Research analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Markforged Holding Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures industrial 3D printers. The company offers end-to-end metal and carbon fiber 3D printers; 3D printer for continuous fiberglass reinforced parts; refined FFF 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts; fiber composite 3D printer; and FFF desktop 3D printer for micro carbon fiber filled nylon parts.

