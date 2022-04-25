Marks and Spencer Group (MKS) – Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marks and Spencer Group (LON: MKS):

4/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80). They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/11/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

4/5/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

4/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on the stock.

3/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/25/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

3/24/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

3/14/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/11/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft. They now have a GBX 260 ($3.38) price target on the stock.

3/4/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Shore Capital.

3/1/2022 – Marks and Spencer Group had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank. They now have a GBX 265 ($3.45) price target on the stock.

Marks and Spencer Group stock traded down GBX 1.20 ($0.02) during midday trading on Monday, hitting GBX 150.70 ($1.96). 9,189,566 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,897,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86. Marks and Spencer Group plc has a 12 month low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a 12 month high of GBX 263 ($3.42). The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 161.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 198.39. The company has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a PE ratio of 100.47.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

