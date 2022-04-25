Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Stock Rating Lowered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 275 ($3.58) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $165.42.

Shares of OTCMKTS MAKSY opened at $3.87 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.31. Marks and Spencer Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $7.09.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and Â’Food on the Move' products.

