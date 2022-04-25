Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 230.71 ($3.00).

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Friday, March 25th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on Marks and Spencer Group from GBX 265 ($3.45) to GBX 215 ($2.80) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.60) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 215 ($2.80) price target on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Monday, April 4th.

Shares of LON MKS opened at GBX 152.75 ($1.99) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.03. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 161.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 198.39. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 129.75 ($1.69) and a 52 week high of GBX 263 ($3.42). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.42, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Marks and Spencer Group plc operates various retail stores. It operates through five segments: UK Clothing & Home, UK Food, International, Ocado, and All Other. The company offers protein deli and dairy; produce; ambient and in-store bakery; meals dessert and frozen; and hospitality and ‘Food on the Move' products.

