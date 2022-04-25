Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.82 Per Share (NYSE:MMC)

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at William Blair lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report issued on Thursday, April 21st. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.82 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.83. William Blair also issued estimates for Marsh & McLennan Companies’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.15 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.49 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.63 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.36 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on MMC. Bank of America lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $168.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $168.08.

MMC stock opened at $170.83 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $161.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.34. Marsh & McLennan Companies has a 12-month low of $126.65 and a 12-month high of $183.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.16. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 31.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.86%.

Marsh & McLennan Companies announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, March 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Paul Beswick sold 1,791 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.21, for a total transaction of $306,637.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine Ferland sold 4,797 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.28, for a total transaction of $759,269.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 196.6% in the fourth quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 268.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 88.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

