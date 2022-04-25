Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF) Price Target Cut to C$13.00

Martinrea International (OTCMKTS:MRETF – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at CIBC from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Martinrea International from C$16.00 to C$17.50 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.60.

Shares of Martinrea International stock remained flat at $$6.64 during trading hours on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.13. Martinrea International has a 12-month low of $6.18 and a 12-month high of $11.90.

Martinrea International Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and aluminum products primarily to the automotive industry in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers engine blocks, transmissions, cases, housings, oil coolers, hoses, tube assemblies, oil fillers, tubes, indicators, oil pick-up screens and pipes, heater hose inlets and outlets, and electric motor housings; and front horizontal, rear suspension, and front vertical modules.

