Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Lifted to Outperform at Raymond James

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MRVL. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.58.

MRVL opened at $58.44 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.85. Marvell Technology has a fifty-two week low of $40.79 and a fifty-two week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.44% and a positive return on equity of 5.60%. Marvell Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will post 1.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $1,819,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 501,886 shares in the company, valued at $30,434,367.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total transaction of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,611 shares of company stock valued at $15,290,489 in the last 90 days. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,190,323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 15.7% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,764,839,000 after purchasing an additional 6,222,814 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,457,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,614,852,000 after purchasing an additional 365,469 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 1.3% in the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 13,489,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $813,558,000 after purchasing an additional 170,126 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

