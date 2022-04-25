Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) Price Target Cut to $80.00

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by Barclays from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 36.89% from the company’s previous close.
MRVL has been the subject of a number of other reports. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Summit Insights cut Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Marvell Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet lowered Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.58.
Shares of MRVL stock opened at $58.44 on Monday. Marvell Technology has a twelve month low of $40.79 and a twelve month high of $93.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
In other news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total value of $352,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Dean E. Jr. Jarnac sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.96, for a total value of $365,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,623.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 229,611 shares of company stock worth $15,290,489 in the last quarter. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRVL. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 52.5% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 453 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 82.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Marvell Technology (Get Rating)
Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.
