MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $118.00.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MTZ. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of MasTec from $139.00 to $108.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. B. Riley dropped their price target on MasTec from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on MasTec in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on MasTec from $130.00 to $114.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 28th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of MasTec by 2.0% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 6,464 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of MasTec by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 15,086 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its position in shares of MasTec by 5.2% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 2,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 0.3% in the third quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,769 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,208,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. boosted its stake in shares of MasTec by 2.9% in the third quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,384 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. 74.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MTZ traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $74.05. 4,955 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 641,477. MasTec has a one year low of $71.85 and a one year high of $122.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.61.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The construction company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter. MasTec had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that MasTec will post 4.98 EPS for the current year.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other segments.

