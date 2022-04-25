Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $435.00 at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $445.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.94.
Mastercard stock opened at $351.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.
In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.
