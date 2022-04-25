Mastercard (NYSE:MA) Price Target Lowered to $435.00 at Citigroup

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $445.00 to $435.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 23.87% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $416.00 to $402.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $449.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $430.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $426.94.

Mastercard stock opened at $351.18 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $352.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $353.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29. Mastercard has a fifty-two week low of $305.61 and a fifty-two week high of $401.50. The company has a market capitalization of $343.27 billion, a PE ratio of 40.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The firm had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Mastercard will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Craig Vosburg sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.00, for a total transaction of $569,765.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 482,051 shares of company stock valued at $181,949,746. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MA. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,107,220,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,732,927,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $602,624,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $574,844,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,528,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,766,111,000 after buying an additional 1,511,927 shares during the period. 73.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

