Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Price Target Raised to $74.00

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Raymond James from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the energy company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 41.52% from the company’s current price.

MTDR has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet raised Matador Resources from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $55.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $71.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

NYSE:MTDR opened at $52.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.51. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $59.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.65 and a beta of 4.04.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $566.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.11 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 27.66% and a net margin of 35.18%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTDR. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources during the first quarter worth $27,000. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,448,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,426,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Matador Resources in the 1st quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Matador Resources by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 16,600 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

