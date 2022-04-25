McDonald’s Co. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $2.17 Per Share, Wedbush Forecasts (NYSE:MCD)

McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for McDonald’s in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 22nd. Wedbush analyst N. Setyan now anticipates that the fast-food giant will earn $2.17 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.19. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2023 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.73 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $3.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.61 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.71 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on MCD. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Argus raised their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $279.96.

NYSE MCD opened at $250.17 on Monday. McDonald’s has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $271.15. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $243.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.19. The company has a market capitalization of $185.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.49% and a negative return on equity of 119.62%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCD. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 67.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

