McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

McEwen Mining Inc (NYSE:MUX – Get Rating) (TSE:MUX) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $1.78.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MUX. StockNews.com began coverage on McEwen Mining in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered McEwen Mining from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on McEwen Mining from $1.75 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get McEwen Mining alerts:

NYSE:MUX opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. McEwen Mining has a 1-year low of $0.73 and a 1-year high of $1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.77 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.93.

McEwen Mining ( NYSE:MUX Get Rating ) (TSE:MUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). McEwen Mining had a negative net margin of 41.63% and a negative return on equity of 14.37%. The company had revenue of $35.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.90 million. Equities analysts predict that McEwen Mining will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in McEwen Mining by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 63,077 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 17,852 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McEwen Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at about $366,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,000,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,120,000 after buying an additional 248,500 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,676,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,022,000 after buying an additional 174,001 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of McEwen Mining by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 140,443 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 18,990 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

McEwen Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

McEwen Mining Inc engages in the exploration, development, production, and sale of gold and silver. It also explores for copper deposits. The company owns 100% interests in the El Gallo and Fenix projects located in Mexico; and the Black Fox Mine and Stock Mill, Grey Fox, and Froome and Tamarack properties in Canada.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for McEwen Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McEwen Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.