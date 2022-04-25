McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp.’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU) Lock-Up Period Will End on May 2nd

McLaren Technology Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:MLAIU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, May 2nd. McLaren Technology Acquisition had issued 17,500,000 shares in its initial public offering on November 3rd. The total size of the offering was $175,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of McLaren Technology Acquisition’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

MLAIU stock opened at $10.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.04. McLaren Technology Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.91 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MLAIU. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $181,000. Sage Rock Capital Management LP acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $187,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in McLaren Technology Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in McLaren Technology Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $408,000.

McLaren Technology Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies within the banking, financial services, and insurance sector that leverage artificial intelligence, machine learning, digital, technology, and fintech.

