Mears Group plc (LON:MER) Insider Purchases £14,925 in Stock

Mears Group plc (LON:MER – Get Rating) insider Andrew C. M. Smith purchased 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 199 ($2.59) per share, with a total value of £14,925 ($19,418.42).

Shares of LON MER opened at GBX 199.88 ($2.60) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 199.68 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 196.98. The stock has a market cap of £221.77 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.71. Mears Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 172.70 ($2.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 228 ($2.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 139.67.

Get Mears Group alerts:

Separately, Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.99) price objective on shares of Mears Group in a research report on Monday, February 28th.

Mears Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of outsourced services to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers rapid response and planned maintenance services to local authorities; gas services and repair solutions; maintenance and repairs, capital works, energy investment, and regeneration solutions for public buildings; and grounds maintenance and asset management services.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mears Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mears Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.