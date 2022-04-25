Medifast (MED) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter. Medifast has set its FY 2022 guidance at $14.500-$16.000 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $14.50-$16.00 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Medifast (NYSE:MED – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $377.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.79 million. Medifast had a return on equity of 85.40% and a net margin of 10.75%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.36 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Medifast to post $15 EPS for the current fiscal year and $19 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Medifast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MED opened at $177.79 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.41. Medifast has a 52 week low of $161.44 and a 52 week high of $336.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $180.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Medifast’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. Medifast’s payout ratio is currently 47.23%.

In related news, CEO Daniel R. Chard acquired 690 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $128,616.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 103,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,355,589.60. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown acquired 266 shares of Medifast stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $186.40 per share, for a total transaction of $49,582.40. Following the purchase, the director now owns 35,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,565,567.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MED. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Medifast by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,995,911 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $418,003,000 after buying an additional 139,385 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Medifast by 15.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 152,020 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $43,019,000 after buying an additional 20,606 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Medifast by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 61,941 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,972,000 after buying an additional 17,288 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Medifast during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,627,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Medifast by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 34,030 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $7,127,000 after buying an additional 917 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson lowered their price target on Medifast from $349.00 to $341.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com raised Medifast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

Medifast Company Profile (Get Rating)

Medifast, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes weight loss, weight management, healthy living products, and other consumable health and nutritional products in the United States and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers bars, bites, pretzels, puffs, cereal crunch, drinks, hearty choices, oatmeal, pancakes, pudding, soft serves, shakes, smoothies, soft bakes, and soups under the OPTAVIA, Optimal Health by Take Shape for Life, and Flavors of Home brands.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Medifast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medifast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.