Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.
Medpace stock traded down $5.34 on Monday, reaching $148.00. 597,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54.
Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Medpace
Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.
