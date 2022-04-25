Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $5.720-$6.060 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $5.610. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.46 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.41 billion.

Medpace stock traded down $5.34 on Monday, reaching $148.00. 597,192 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 326,906. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.48. Medpace has a twelve month low of $136.80 and a twelve month high of $231.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $154.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $184.54.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. Medpace had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 20.55%. The company had revenue of $308.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $309.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Medpace will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MEDP. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Medpace in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Medpace from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Medpace from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $248,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 318,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,365,000 after purchasing an additional 69,066 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $449,000. Qtron Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medpace during the fourth quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 40,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. It offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. The company also provides clinical development services to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

