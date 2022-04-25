Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have given a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.69.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MRK shares. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pendal Group Ltd increased its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 33.7% in the first quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 265,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,823,000 after acquiring an additional 66,982 shares during the period. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.6% in the first quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,440,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,227,000 after buying an additional 22,200 shares in the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the first quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 402,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,056,000 after buying an additional 1,440 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded down $0.71 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $83.88. The company had a trading volume of 426,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,986,648. The firm has a market cap of $212.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.27. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.89 and a 1 year high of $91.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $80.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.88.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $13.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.14 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.02% and a return on equity of 47.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 53.70%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

