Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $60.90.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRCY. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $76.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Mercury Systems from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Mercury Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Mercury Systems in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Mercury Systems alerts:

NASDAQ MRCY traded down $1.44 during trading on Monday, hitting $57.23. 119 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 622,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.80 and a current ratio of 4.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 137.24, a PEG ratio of 17.30 and a beta of 0.95. Mercury Systems has a fifty-two week low of $44.44 and a fifty-two week high of $77.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.42.

Mercury Systems ( NASDAQ:MRCY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $220.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.43 million. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mercury Systems will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRCY. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Mercury Systems by 369.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,024,368 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $166,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380,086 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,822,173 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,234,915 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 104.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,028,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,036,596 shares during the period. Jana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Mercury Systems during the 3rd quarter worth $29,323,000. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mercury Systems by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,514,478 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,507,000 after acquiring an additional 603,370 shares during the period. 92.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mercury Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, engages in the manufacture and sale of components, products, modules, and subsystems for aerospace and defense industries in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense contractors and commercial aviation customers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mercury Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercury Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.