Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK) Insider Gary L. Crocker Buys 5,000 Shares

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) insider Gary L. Crocker purchased 5,000 shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.00 per share, with a total value of $30,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 115,338 shares in the company, valued at approximately $692,028. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:MACK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.65. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,445. Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $7.97. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $6.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.13. The company has a market cap of $75.77 million, a P/E ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.74.

Get Merrimack Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MACK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 38.8% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 10,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970 shares in the last quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 87.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,161 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 5,218 shares in the last quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Yakira Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Merrimack Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 212,663 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.37% of the company’s stock.

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.