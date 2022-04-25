Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB) PT Lowered to $325.00

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:FB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $425.00 to $325.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Mizuho’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 76.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $425.00 to $375.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $365.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Meta Platforms in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $400.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, thirty-three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $325.04.

NASDAQ FB opened at $184.11 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $281.57. The stock has a market cap of $501.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.39. Meta Platforms has a 12-month low of $183.27 and a 12-month high of $384.33.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:FB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The social networking company reported $3.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.78 by ($0.11). Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.71% and a net margin of 33.38%. The business had revenue of $33.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Meta Platforms will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 2,272 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total value of $486,208.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.46, for a total transaction of $39,307.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,876 shares of company stock valued at $1,707,217. 14.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Transform Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 31,006 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $44,990,000 after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the last quarter. FLC Capital Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 7,100 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,738,295 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $1,275,967,000 after acquiring an additional 2,278,994 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Meta Platforms, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, wearables, and in-home devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment's products include Facebook, which enables people to share, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices through chat, audio and video calls, and rooms; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

