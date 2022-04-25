Metro Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share (TSE:MRU)

Metro Inc. (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Metro in a report issued on Thursday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst V. Shreedhar now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.21. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Metro’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.93 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.19 EPS.

Get Metro alerts:

Metro (TSE:MRU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported C$0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.87 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$4.32 billion.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on MRU. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Metro from C$68.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Desjardins boosted their price target on Metro from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday. TD Securities upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, National Bankshares upped their price objective on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$71.67.

Shares of MRU opened at C$69.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of C$16.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.16 and a 200 day moving average price of C$66.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.49. Metro has a 12 month low of C$55.50 and a 12 month high of C$73.54.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is an increase from Metro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. Metro’s payout ratio is presently 21.92%.

Metro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.