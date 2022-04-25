Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF) PT Raised to C$70.00

Metro (OTCMKTS:MTRAF – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Desjardins from C$66.00 to C$70.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on MTRAF. TD Securities upped their price target on Metro from C$72.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Metro from C$70.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Metro from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on Metro from C$72.00 to C$74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.67.

MTRAF traded down $2.44 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $55.18. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,000. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.78. Metro has a 52 week low of $45.40 and a 52 week high of $58.20.

Metro Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor, distributor, and manufacturer in the food and pharmaceutical sectors in Canada. It operates supermarkets and discount stores that provide fresh and grocery products, baked goods, prepared foods, meats, dairy products, fruits and vegetables, frozen foods, bakery products, and pastries, as well as Mediterranean and Middle Eastern products.

