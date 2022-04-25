Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) Upgraded by Wells Fargo & Company to Overweight

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1,410.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock, down from their prior target price of $1,600.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 9.76% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,531.00 to $1,595.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1,240.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,449.25.

MTD opened at $1,284.63 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,371.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,466.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.14, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Mettler-Toledo International has a one year low of $1,225.56 and a one year high of $1,714.75.

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.07 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a return on equity of 438.50% and a net margin of 20.68%. Mettler-Toledo International’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $9.26 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mettler-Toledo International will post 38.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 1,846 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.00, for a total value of $2,667,470.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Olivier A. Filliol sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,390.27, for a total value of $17,378,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,540 shares of company stock worth $24,552,512 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1,573.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,311 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $45,881,000 after buying an additional 31,320 shares during the last quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insurance Co. now owns 32,300 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,489,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 27,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $37,591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 82.2% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 32,163 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $44,300,000 after purchasing an additional 14,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $14,872,000. Institutional investors own 92.56% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of precision instruments and services worldwide. It operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company's laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

