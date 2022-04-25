MGM Resorts International (MGM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a negative return on equity of 2.23% and a net margin of 12.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, analysts expect MGM Resorts International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get MGM Resorts International alerts:

NYSE MGM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. MGM Resorts International has a twelve month low of $35.72 and a twelve month high of $51.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.0025 per share. This represents a $0.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. MGM Resorts International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.41%.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Citigroup began coverage on MGM Resorts International in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on MGM Resorts International from $74.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on MGM Resorts International from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.33.

In other MGM Resorts International news, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,701,929. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $202,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165. Insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new stake in MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $273,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in MGM Resorts International by 60.4% during the fourth quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 5,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of MGM Resorts International by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 14,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MGM Resorts International (Get Rating)

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Resorts International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Resorts International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.