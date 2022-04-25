MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Price Target Cut to $51.00

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $56.00 to $51.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 24.15% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on MGM. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded shares of MGM Resorts International from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $36.00 to $45.00 in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.99.

Shares of NYSE:MGM opened at $41.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 2.32. MGM Resorts International has a 1 year low of $35.72 and a 1 year high of $51.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $41.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

MGM Resorts International ( NYSE:MGM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. MGM Resorts International had a net margin of 12.96% and a negative return on equity of 2.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.90) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that MGM Resorts International will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Keith A. Meister sold 4,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $202,500,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Hornbuckle sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total transaction of $430,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,701,929. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,513,350 shares of company stock valued at $203,076,165 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.13% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGM. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $160,606,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 71.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,272,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,762,000 after buying an additional 1,777,519 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of MGM Resorts International by 148.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,930,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,513,000 after buying an additional 1,749,408 shares in the last quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,783,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of MGM Resorts International in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,439,000. 64.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

