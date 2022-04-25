Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the twenty-three ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fifteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $95.79.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Microchip Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $73.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Microchip Technology stock opened at $66.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $36.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $78.74. Microchip Technology has a twelve month low of $64.26 and a twelve month high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology ( NASDAQ:MCHP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.253 per share. This is a positive change from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.41%.

In related news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $256,270.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock valued at $460,903. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 6.4% during the third quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 2,152 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $330,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 34,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,296,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Company Profile (Get Rating)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.