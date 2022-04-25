Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) PT Set at $400.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) received a $400.00 price target from equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 44.91% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on MSFT. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Microsoft from $364.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Tigress Financial boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $366.00 to $411.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Microsoft from $360.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Summit Insights reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.37.

Get Microsoft alerts:

NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.00 on Monday, reaching $276.03. 1,515,446 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,780,875. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $293.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $310.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Microsoft has a fifty-two week low of $238.07 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67.

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 38.50%. The company had revenue of $51.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.80 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Microsoft news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $311.53 per share, with a total value of $498,448.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bradford L. Smith sold 27,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.64, for a total transaction of $8,487,270.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MSFT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 11,696 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,169,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 4.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 68,123,020 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $18,454,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783,534 shares during the period. Jag Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 0.7% in the third quarter. Jag Capital Management LLC now owns 245,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $69,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Microsoft by 12.0% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,867 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $11,803,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.41% of the company’s stock.

About Microsoft (Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.