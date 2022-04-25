Mind Medicine (MindMed) (MNMD) & The Competition Financial Contrast

Mind Medicine (MindMed) (NASDAQ:MNMD – Get Rating) is one of 49 public companies in the “Medicinals & botanicals” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Mind Medicine (MindMed) to related companies based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -$93.04 million -3.79 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors $238.89 million -$88.34 million -7.81

Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Mind Medicine (MindMed). Mind Medicine (MindMed) is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Mind Medicine (MindMed) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 16.3% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by institutional investors. 23.1% of shares of all “Medicinals & botanicals” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mind Medicine (MindMed) 0 0 2 0 3.00 Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors 266 672 671 26 2.28

Mind Medicine (MindMed) presently has a consensus target price of 8.00, indicating a potential upside of 817.54%. As a group, “Medicinals & botanicals” companies have a potential upside of 105.88%. Given Mind Medicine (MindMed)’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Mind Medicine (MindMed) is more favorable than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares Mind Medicine (MindMed) and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mind Medicine (MindMed) N/A -55.27% -51.10% Mind Medicine (MindMed) Competitors -179.06% -256.89% -16.07%

Summary

Mind Medicine (MindMed) peers beat Mind Medicine (MindMed) on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

About Mind Medicine (MindMed) (Get Rating)

Mind Medicine (MindMed) Inc., a psychedelic medicine biotech company, discovers, develops, and deploys psychedelic inspired medicines and therapies to address addiction and mental illness. The company is assembling a compelling drug development pipeline of innovative treatments based on psychedelic substances, including Psilocybin, LSD, MDMA, DMT, and an Ibogaine derivative, 18-MC. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

