Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.00.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,049,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,095,000.
Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)
Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.
