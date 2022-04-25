Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $172.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $150.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $187.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $244.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $175.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th.

Get Mirati Therapeutics alerts:

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in Mirati Therapeutics by 100.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,049,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mirati Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,095,000.

Shares of Mirati Therapeutics stock opened at $69.68 on Monday. Mirati Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $69.44 and a 12-month high of $195.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.24 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $84.38 and its 200-day moving average is $122.14.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.01) by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 million. The business’s revenue was down 82.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($2.08) EPS. Analysts forecast that Mirati Therapeutics will post -14.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mirati Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirati Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.