Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Mitchells & Butlers plc (OTCMKTS:MBPFF – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $305.00.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Mitchells & Butlers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

Shares of Mitchells & Butlers stock remained flat at $$3.10 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Mitchells & Butlers has a 1 year low of $2.81 and a 1 year high of $4.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Mitchells & Butlers plc manages pubs, bars, and restaurants in the United Kingdom and Germany. The company operates its pubs and restaurants under the Alex, All Bar One, Browns, Castle, Ember Inns, Harvester, Innkeeper's Lodge, Miller & Carter, Nicholson's, O'Neill's, Premium Country Pubs, Sizzling Pubs, Stonehouse Pizza & Carvery, Toby Carvery, and Vintage Inns brands and formats.

