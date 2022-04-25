Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.75 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in a report issued on Wednesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Ban anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.73 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group (NYSE:MUFG – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.36% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $12.36 billion during the quarter.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Bank of America upgraded Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $5.88 on Monday. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $6.78. The stock has a market cap of $74.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,448,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,308,000 after purchasing an additional 38,213 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 81,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,123 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 245.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 827,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,910,000 after purchasing an additional 588,164 shares in the last quarter. Botty Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 56,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares in the last quarter. 12.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc, a bank holding company, provides financial services in Japan, the United States, and Asia/Oceania. The company's Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group segment offers commercial banking, trust banking, and securities products and services to retail, and small and medium-sized enterprise customers.

