MKM Partners Trims Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Target Price to $31.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at MKM Partners from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. MKM Partners’ target price points to a potential upside of 59.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Upwork from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Upwork from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Upwork from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. TheStreet lowered Upwork from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Upwork from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.92.

Get Upwork alerts:

UPWK stock opened at $19.44 on Monday. Upwork has a 12 month low of $17.85 and a 12 month high of $64.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.18 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.31 and a 200-day moving average of $32.61.

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $136.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.79 million. Upwork had a negative net margin of 11.19% and a negative return on equity of 19.76%. The business’s revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other Upwork news, CFO Jeff Mccombs sold 1,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.42, for a total value of $40,561.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Hayden Brown sold 12,429 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.41, for a total transaction of $303,391.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,129 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 25.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UPWK. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Upwork in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Upwork by 101.6% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Upwork during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Upwork by 54.8% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upwork in the 4th quarter valued at about $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

About Upwork (Get Rating)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Upwork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upwork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.