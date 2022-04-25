MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $126.00 price target on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.57% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “MKS Instruments is benefiting from rising demand for its solutions in the semiconductor and advanced market led by advanced electronics and industrial applications. The company’s prospects are driven by an improving semiconductor market and increased demand, particularly for Power Solutions. The acquisition of Atotech is expected to impact the company’s long-term growth positively. Continuing strong demand for its plasma and reactive gas solutions is a key catalyst. However, MKS Instruments’ shares have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis. The company is facing stiff competition in a highly cyclical industry. Increased leverage due to acquisitions is a headwind. First-quarter 2022 guidance is tepid due to supply chain constraints and rising costs.”

Get MKS Instruments alerts:

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. KeyCorp started coverage on MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on MKS Instruments in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on MKS Instruments from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $256.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.70.

Shares of MKSI traded down $0.23 on Monday, hitting $119.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 597,053. The company has a quick ratio of 3.41, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.82. MKS Instruments has a fifty-two week low of $113.12 and a fifty-two week high of $195.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.45.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.16. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $763.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that MKS Instruments will post 11.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.99, for a total transaction of $44,997.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in MKS Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in MKS Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in MKS Instruments by 56.3% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 236 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its position in MKS Instruments by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 238 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MKS Instruments (Get Rating)

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power solutions products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on MKS Instruments (MKSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for MKS Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MKS Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.