Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MCRI)

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort in a report released on Thursday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Monarch Casino & Resort’s FY2022 earnings at $4.27 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Monarch Casino & Resort (NASDAQ:MCRI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.01. Monarch Casino & Resort had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 18.30%.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MCRI. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Monarch Casino & Resort from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Monarch Casino & Resort from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Monarch Casino & Resort from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monarch Casino & Resort currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.75.

Shares of MCRI stock opened at $72.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02 and a beta of 1.65. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.60. Monarch Casino & Resort has a 52-week low of $56.35 and a 52-week high of $94.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 34.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 20.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 1,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort by 33.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monarch Casino & Resort during the third quarter valued at approximately $188,000. 63.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monarch Casino & Resort, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates the Atlantis Casino Resort Spa, a hotel and casino in Reno, Nevada. The company also owns and operates the Monarch Casino Resort Spa Black Hawk in Black Hawk, Colorado. As of December 31, 2021, its Atlantis Casino Resort Spa featured approximately 61,000 square feet of casino space; 818 guest rooms and suites; 8 food outlets; 2 gourmet coffee and pastry bars; a 30,000 square-foot health spa and salon with an enclosed pool; 2 retail outlets offering clothing and gift shop merchandise; an 8,000 square-foot family entertainment center; and approximately 52,000 square feet of banquet, convention, and meeting room space.

