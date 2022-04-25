monday.com (MNDY) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

monday.com (NASDAQ: MNDY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/22/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/16/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

4/14/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $390.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

4/1/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/25/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

3/18/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/1/2022 – monday.com was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $380.00 to $250.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $325.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $430.00 to $200.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com was upgraded by analysts at DA Davidson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $170.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $275.00.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $420.00 to $230.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/24/2022 – monday.com had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from $430.00 to $200.00.

monday.com stock traded up $8.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $145.50. 362,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,474. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $155.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.16. monday.com Ltd. has a 52 week low of $113.05 and a 52 week high of $450.00.

monday.com (NASDAQ:MNDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.80 million. monday.com had a negative net margin of 41.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 90.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.64) EPS. As a group, analysts predict that monday.com Ltd. will post -5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MNDY. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,525,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,284,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,390,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of monday.com by 257.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of monday.com in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 60.85% of the company’s stock.

monday.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops software applications in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It provides Work OS, a cloud-based visual work operating system that consists of modular building blocks used and assembled to create software applications and work management tools.

