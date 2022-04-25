Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC (OTCMKTS:MYSRF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2.90.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on MYSRF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Barclays cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Moneysupermarket.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MYSRF remained flat at $$2.84 during trading on Monday. Moneysupermarket.com Group has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $2.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.84.

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison website in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, and Other segments. It offers online and app-based tools to save money on their household bills across insurance, money, and home service channels under the MoneySuperMarket brand; and compares travel deals, including holidays, flights, car hire, and hotels, as well as provides tips, tricks, inspiration, and guidance on booking a holiday during COVID-19 under the TravelSupermarket brand.

