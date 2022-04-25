Monolithic Power Systems (MPWR) to Release Earnings on Monday

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post earnings of $1.62 per share for the quarter. Monolithic Power Systems has set its Q1 2022 guidance at EPS.Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.16. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 20.04%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $321.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Monolithic Power Systems to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $9 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $404.21 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.53 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $443.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $471.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.80 billion, a PE ratio of 79.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.91.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a positive change from Monolithic Power Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 59.29%.

MPWR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $530.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $568.00 to $545.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Monolithic Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $500.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $543.56.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $467.23, for a total transaction of $2,065,156.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 295,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $137,854,809.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 72,677 shares of company stock valued at $30,518,027 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92.2% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,563 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $84,636,000 after purchasing an additional 82,319 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 142,282 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,949 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,393 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,180,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 67,117 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,087,000 after buying an additional 14,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 12,036 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,937,000 after buying an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 96.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

