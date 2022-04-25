Moody’s (MCO) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Monday, May 2nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.88 per share for the quarter. Moody’s has set its FY 2022 guidance at $12.400-$12.900 EPS and its FY22 guidance at $12.40-12.90 EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by ($0.05). Moody’s had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 91.13%. The company had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.91 EPS. Moody’s’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Moody’s to post $12 EPS for the current fiscal year and $14 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:MCO opened at $322.42 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $327.41 and a 200-day moving average of $358.48. The company has a market capitalization of $59.77 billion, a PE ratio of 27.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.21. Moody’s has a one year low of $299.68 and a one year high of $407.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 1.61.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.77%.

In other news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.98, for a total value of $153,759.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,014,775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $730,094,000 after purchasing an additional 130,904 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Moody’s by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 17,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,692,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,071 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Moody’s by 690.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 5,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,079,000 after buying an additional 4,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Moody’s by 43.2% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,572,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Moody’s from $360.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on Moody’s from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 11th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Moody’s from $400.00 to $385.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Moody’s in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Moody’s from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moody’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $396.54.

Moody’s Company Profile (Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

