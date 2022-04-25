Morgan Stanley Boosts Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Price Target to CHF 58

Holcim (OTCMKTS:HCMLY – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from CHF 57 to CHF 58 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the construction company’s stock.

HCMLY has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 58 to CHF 54 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Holcim from CHF 55 to CHF 58 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Holcim from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Holcim from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.14.

HCMLY traded up $0.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $9.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 64,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,803. Holcim has a one year low of $8.69 and a one year high of $12.68. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.05.

Holcim Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a building materials and solutions company in the Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Africa, and North America. It operates through four segments: Cement, Aggregates, Ready-mix Concrete, and Solutions & Products. The company offers cement, hydraulic binders, clinker, and other cementitious materials; aggregates, such as crushed stone, gravel, and sand; and ready-mix concrete, precast concrete products, asphalts, and mortars.

