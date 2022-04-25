Morgan Stanley Cuts Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF) Price Target to GBX 1,370

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from GBX 1,500 ($19.52) to GBX 1,370 ($17.82) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ANFGF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($19.52) price target (up from GBX 1,300 ($16.91)) on shares of Antofagasta in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,600 ($20.82) to GBX 1,700 ($22.12) in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,750 ($22.77) to GBX 1,950 ($25.37) in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Liberum Capital cut shares of Antofagasta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Antofagasta from GBX 1,560 ($20.30) to GBX 1,550 ($20.17) in a report on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,485.56.

OTCMKTS:ANFGF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.46. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,061. Antofagasta has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $27.80. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.63.

Antofagasta plc operates in the mining business. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company holds a 60% interest in the Los Pelambres mine, a 70% interest in the Centinela mine, a 50% interest in the ZaldÃ­var mine, and a 70% interest in the Antucoya mine located in Chile.

