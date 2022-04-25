Morgan Stanley Initiates Coverage on DoorDash (NYSE:DASH)

Analysts at Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DASH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on DoorDash from $260.00 to $145.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. JMP Securities dropped their target price on DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of DoorDash from $270.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.75.

NYSE:DASH opened at $89.00 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.03. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $102.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.78. DoorDash has a 1-year low of $74.32 and a 1-year high of $257.25.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DoorDash will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

In other DoorDash news, major shareholder Us (Ttgp) Ltd. Sc purchased 390,276 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $84.65 per share, for a total transaction of $33,036,863.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Tia Sherringham sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total transaction of $70,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 449,099 shares of company stock worth $46,872,703. Company insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of DoorDash by 3,850.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the third quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of DoorDash by 4,016.7% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of DoorDash in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

