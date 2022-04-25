Morgan Stanley Lowers Amphenol (NYSE:APH) Price Target to $79.00

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the electronics maker’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on APH. Cowen cut shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Amphenol in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.22.

Shares of APH stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $68.75. 4,513 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,826,130. The firm has a market cap of $41.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.26. Amphenol has a fifty-two week low of $64.13 and a fifty-two week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.68.

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 26.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Amphenol during the third quarter worth about $26,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.24% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

