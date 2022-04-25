Morgan Stanley Lowers Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Price Target to $156.00

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $208.00 to $156.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 21.26% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SLAB. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $188.89.

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock traded up $1.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $128.65. 2,124 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,360. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $145.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.65. Silicon Laboratories has a 1-year low of $120.15 and a 1-year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.24.

Silicon Laboratories ( NASDAQ:SLAB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.20. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 258.69%. The business had revenue of $208.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. Silicon Laboratories’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Silicon Laboratories will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Brandon Tolany sold 986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.98, for a total value of $155,768.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William G. Bock sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.31, for a total transaction of $155,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 891,278 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $183,978,000 after purchasing an additional 258,534 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 562,433 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $116,099,000 after purchasing an additional 18,437 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,894 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,044,000 after purchasing an additional 14,494 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 500,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,213,000 after purchasing an additional 67,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Silicon Laboratories by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 496,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,543,000 after purchasing an additional 17,661 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers microcontrollers and wireless products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers.It also provides sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors; timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors.

