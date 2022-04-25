Morgan Stanley Lowers T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) Price Target to $170.00

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $178.00 to $170.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.25% from the company’s current price.

TROW has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $116.50 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.27.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.65 during trading on Monday, hitting $133.60. The company had a trading volume of 22,805 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,779,517. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1-year low of $133.07 and a 1-year high of $224.55. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.51. The stock has a market cap of $30.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.28.

T. Rowe Price Group ( NASDAQ:TROW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group will post 11.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,828 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 14,719 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 87.9% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,418 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,113,000 after purchasing an additional 6,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 71.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

