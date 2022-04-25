Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.38 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) will report sales of $14.38 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Morgan Stanley’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.03 billion and the highest is $14.82 billion. Morgan Stanley reported sales of $14.76 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will report full-year sales of $58.03 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $57.46 billion to $58.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $60.89 billion, with estimates ranging from $60.16 billion to $62.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Morgan Stanley.

Get Morgan Stanley alerts:

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.22 EPS.

MS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 target price on shares of Morgan Stanley in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $104.00 to $94.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.71.

Shares of MS stock opened at $84.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $148.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $89.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $96.62. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $78.29 and a one year high of $109.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 35.62%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 53,990 shares of company stock valued at $5,563,298 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Vienna Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile (Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Morgan Stanley (MS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.