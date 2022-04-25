Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $67.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.84. 21,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,553. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

W. R. Berkley ( NYSE:WRB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 14.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that W. R. Berkley will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

