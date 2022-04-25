Morgan Stanley Raises W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) Price Target to $67.00

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $44.67 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 0.24% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on WRB. Wolfe Research raised W. R. Berkley from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.67 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W. R. Berkley in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.
Shares of WRB stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $66.84. 21,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,400,553. W. R. Berkley has a fifty-two week low of $47.13 and a fifty-two week high of $71.53. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.22. The company has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 1,431.8% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 49.9% during the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 532 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in W. R. Berkley during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.
W. R. Berkley Company Profile (Get Rating)
W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.
