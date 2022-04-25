Morgan Stanley Reaffirms Equal Weight Rating for Unilever (LON:ULVR)

Unilever (LON:ULVR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Sunday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,800 ($49.44) price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.95% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,600 ($59.85) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,000 ($52.04) target price on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Unilever from GBX 4,000 ($52.04) to GBX 3,650 ($47.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,130 ($53.73) price objective on Unilever in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.63) price objective on shares of Unilever in a report on Friday, April 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,898.33 ($50.72).

ULVR stock opened at GBX 3,586.50 ($46.66) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 152.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £91.95 billion and a PE ratio of 18.61. Unilever has a twelve month low of GBX 3,267.50 ($42.51) and a twelve month high of GBX 4,388 ($57.09). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 3,523.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 3,761.51.

In related news, insider Strive Masiyiwa acquired 520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 3,834 ($49.88) per share, for a total transaction of £19,936.80 ($25,939.11). Also, insider Adrian Hennah acquired 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 3,763 ($48.96) per share, with a total value of £150,520 ($195,836.59). Insiders purchased a total of 4,523 shares of company stock valued at $17,057,272 in the last 90 days.

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment provides skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products. The Foods & Refreshment segment offers ice cream, soups, bouillons, seasonings, mayonnaise, ketchups, and tea categories.

